Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures
Plus points for the Dabangg sunglasses!
Jeff Bezos' latest New Year Eve photos with his partner Lauren Sanchez have caught the attention of users online. Most of it is because Twitter just loves trolling rich billionaires, but this time, Bezos helped out too.
Spotted in a fancy silk shirt and white pants, Twitter thought his outfit was absolutely rad. Add to that his heart-shaped glasses, which gave Twitter a complete Chulbul Pandey flashback! The richest man on the planet really knows how to stay cool.
Check out the picture uploaded by Bezos on his Instagram with the caption, "We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow."
And here are some funny reactions from Twitter.
What did you think of this outfit?
