ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

Plus points for the Dabangg sunglasses!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez.</p></div>
i

Jeff Bezos' latest New Year Eve photos with his partner Lauren Sanchez have caught the attention of users online. Most of it is because Twitter just loves trolling rich billionaires, but this time, Bezos helped out too.

Spotted in a fancy silk shirt and white pants, Twitter thought his outfit was absolutely rad. Add to that his heart-shaped glasses, which gave Twitter a complete Chulbul Pandey flashback! The richest man on the planet really knows how to stay cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the picture uploaded by Bezos on his Instagram with the caption, "We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow."

And here are some funny reactions from Twitter.

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

What did you think of this outfit?

Also Read

Welcoming New Year...and COVID: Huge Crowd Gathering in Goa Receives Flak Online

Welcoming New Year...and COVID: Huge Crowd Gathering in Goa Receives Flak Online
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT