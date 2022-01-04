Jeff Bezos Gives Twitter Baba Sehgal and Govinda Vibes With His NYE Pictures

Jeff Bezos' latest New Year Eve photos with his partner Lauren Sanchez have caught the attention of users online. Most of it is because Twitter just loves trolling rich billionaires, but this time, Bezos helped out too.

Spotted in a fancy silk shirt and white pants, Twitter thought his outfit was absolutely rad. Add to that his heart-shaped glasses, which gave Twitter a complete Chulbul Pandey flashback! The richest man on the planet really knows how to stay cool.