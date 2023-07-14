ADVERTISEMENT
Javed Akhtar's Cryptic Tweet Invites Hilarious Responses From Twitter Users

While some assumed that he was referring to alcohol, others wondered whether he was leaking a secret code.

Time and again, veteran artist and lyricist, Javed Akhtar has shared certain tweets that have singlehandedly sparked a meme fest online. While its unclear whether his 'cryptic' tweets are shared by accident, or with intention, netizens find it hilarious that he neither explains them nor deletes them.

His latest tweet, that's been leaving netizens in splits, is just one heard written in Hindi, "पी" (Pee).

As soon as Akhtar shared the tweet, Twitter users took turns to respond in the funniest ways possible. While some responded under the assumption that he was referring to alcohol, others wondered whether he was leaking a secret code.

Check out the hilarious online responses here:

