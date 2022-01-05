ADVERTISEMENT

Javed Akhtar Asks Bulli Bai Victims to “Show Compassion” to Accused, Draws Flak

Javed Akhtar asked the victims of 'Bulli Bai' to "show compassion and forgive" one of the accused.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Javed Akhtar asked Bulli Bai victims to be "kind elders" and "show compassion" to the accused.</p></div>
i

Javed Akhtar has received a lot of backlash from users on Twitter after his comments about 'Bulli Bai' victims forgiving the 18-year-old accused who has been named in the case.

More details have emerged about this woman, Shweta Singh, who apparently worked with another Bangalore-based engineer to create 'Bulli Bai' where Muslim women were listed to be auctioned. Singh is an 18-year-old from Uttarakhand who seems to have lost both her parents due to COVID-19 and cancer. This has caused a lot of people on Twitter to sympathise towards her.

While her grief has been deemed irrelevant by most users online, Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident. He asked the victims of Bulli Bai to act as "kind elders" towards the woman and "make her understand that why whatever she did was wrong."

This statement has garnered a lot of flak from netizens online, especially women, who have called him out for sympathising with the culprit because of what happened to her, completely ignoring the trauma her actions have caused to her victims. Some have pointed out how it is wrong to put the onus of "forgiving" and "being kind" on the victims.

Read his tweet here:

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

