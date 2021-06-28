Jamshedpur Girl Sells Dozen Mangoes for 1.2 Lakh, Buys Smartphone
Tulsi Kumari, an 11-year-old student, sold one mango for Rs 10,000 and bought a smartphone to attend online classes.
Tulsi Kumari, an 11-year-old mango vendor from Jamshedpur recently bought a brand new smartphone. She managed to do this by selling a dozen mangoes for Rs 10,000 each, and finally found a proper source to attend online classes.
Surprised? Here's how the story went down:
Mumbai businessman Ameya Hete found out about Tulsi's struggle of attending online classes. He immediately gave her Rs 1.2 lakh, and bought one dozen mangoes from her, paying Rs 10,000 for each mango.
He bought her a smartphone for Rs 13,000 and also provided her with a year-long internet connection, to ensure that there was no disruption the girl's education.
“Tulsi is a very smart and hardworking student. We are happy if she completes her education with the help we have given. We will continue to help her when she needs it," said Ameya Hete to News18.
Tulsi's parents wanted only the best for her, but couldn't provide her with it because of their circumstances. Amidst this, Hete's gesture comes at a time of great need.
