J&K's Machil Gets 24-Hour Power First Time Since Independence

Anshul Garg, the District Magistrate/Development Commissioner of Kupwara, took to Twitter to announce the good news. He also mentioned that this is the second sector to be powered after Keran sector earlier this month. The residents of Machil would earlier receive only three hours of power supply every day.

Garg tweeted, "Grid connected power for Macchil area on #LOC in #AspirationalDistrict #kupwara for first time ever; 2nd milestone in a month after Keran area; New era of development begins for over 25,000 people in 9 Panchayats that received only 3 hour power daily through DG sets"