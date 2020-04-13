Jallianwala Bagh: PM, Tweeple Pay Tribute On 101st Anniversary
The year was 1919. The Indian freedom struggle was at its peak, while the colonial masters left no stone unturned to curb the rising spirit of nationalism. On 13 April that year, the festival of Baisakhi in Punjab took a violent turn after British Acting Brigadier General Reginald Dyer opened fire on an unarmed crowd.
British Acting Brigadier General Reginald Dyer was convinced that under the garb of the Baisakhi celebrations, Indians would unfurl a major protest against the colonial rule and its draconian Rowlatt Act. He had banned all public meetings, but the notice was not disseminated far and wide. Unknown to this proclamation, a large crowd had gathered in the enclosed garden – Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab.
Dyer and his troops marched to the venue, and unleashed a flurry of bullets on the crowd for 10 minutes. Many innocent people were unable to escape – some died in the stampede to escape the bullets, others jumped into a nearby unused well.
Today marks the 101st anniversary of the bloody massacre. Remembering the day and the people who lost their lives in Jallianwala Bagh, Twitter saw an outpouring of tributes by leaders and citizens alike.
‘Bow to Martyrs Killed Mercilessly’: PM Modi
‘Their Sacrifices Will Never be Forgotten’
Tributes Pour In
