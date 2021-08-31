Jaipur Firm Gives Employees Holiday to Binge Money Heist Season 5
Verve Logic is a mobile app development firm based in Jaipur.
A Jaipur-based mobile app development company called Verve Logic might have just become one of the coolest companies in the city. In a notice that they recently sent out to their employees, the management has announced how September 3 will be a company-wide holiday so that employees can binge the latest season of popular Netflix show 'Money Heist'
The holiday, termed as 'Netflix and Chill Holiday' is also given as a way to thank employees for being so efficient during work from home. "We know after all the stress and hustle, break toh banta hai," wrote CEO Abhishek Jain in the official memo.
Check it out here:
The memo also reads, "We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work."
Netflix also reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote, "We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!"
Here are some reactions to the news:
Will you be watching the latest season of Money Heist?
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.