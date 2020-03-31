‘This is Wonderful’: Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi for Yoga Video
Ivanka Trump and PM Modi at the Global Entrepreneurship summit in Hyderabad. Image used for representational purpose.(Photo: PTI)

From celebrating International Yoga day each year with pomp and gusto, to preaching its many benefits internationally, PM Modi has always been an advocate of this ancient Indian form.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has many on edge.

For overall well-being, relaxing the mind, reducing stress and anxiety, Modi tweeted a video, preaching the practice of Yoga Nidra. The gesture has even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

PM Modi's Yoga Tweet

PM Modi has an active presence on almost all social media platforms. The Indian prime minister often shares videos and posts, preaching and encouraging the practice of yoga.

Similarly, Modi on Tuesday, March 31, tweeted about his habit of practicing Yoga Nidra, twice a week. The world leader also shared a video, introducing beginners to this practice.

#TogetherApart Tweets Ivanka

Quick to appreciate PM Modi's effort, Ivanka shared his tweet with a message.

Expressing gratitude, Ivanka tweeted, "This is wonderful. Thank you’ and followed it with ‘#TogetherApart’.

