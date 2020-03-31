‘This is Wonderful’: Ivanka Trump Thanks PM Modi for Yoga Video
From celebrating International Yoga day each year with pomp and gusto, to preaching its many benefits internationally, PM Modi has always been an advocate of this ancient Indian form.
The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus has many on edge.
PM Modi's Yoga Tweet
PM Modi has an active presence on almost all social media platforms. The Indian prime minister often shares videos and posts, preaching and encouraging the practice of yoga.
Similarly, Modi on Tuesday, March 31, tweeted about his habit of practicing Yoga Nidra, twice a week. The world leader also shared a video, introducing beginners to this practice.
#TogetherApart Tweets Ivanka
Quick to appreciate PM Modi's effort, Ivanka shared his tweet with a message.
Expressing gratitude, Ivanka tweeted, "This is wonderful. Thank you’ and followed it with ‘#TogetherApart’.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
