Ivanka Slays it on Day 2, Wears Anita Dongre’s Design

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner along with Donald Trump and Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on February 24. Trump and Melania, thereafter, headed to the Sabarmati Ashram following which the US President addressed over one lakh people at the Motera Stadium.

After touring the Taj Mahal in Agra later on the same day, he flew out to Delhi. This is Ivanka Trump’s second visit to India after she addressed the masses in 2017 in Hyderabad.