Ivanka Slays it on Day 2, Wears Anita Dongre’s Design
Looks like white is the Trump family’s favourite colour. On day 2 of her visit, Ivanka Trump chose a white Anita Dongre ensemble. She wore classic handwoven Suruhi sherwani and pants from West Bengal’s Murshidabad as she was photographed interacting with dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Ivanka Trump is not the first foreign dignitary to pick an Anita Dongre design. In the past, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Sophie Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada and Hillary Clinton, Former First Lady of the United States have all worn outfits by the designer.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner along with Donald Trump and Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on February 24. Trump and Melania, thereafter, headed to the Sabarmati Ashram following which the US President addressed over one lakh people at the Motera Stadium.
After touring the Taj Mahal in Agra later on the same day, he flew out to Delhi. This is Ivanka Trump’s second visit to India after she addressed the masses in 2017 in Hyderabad.
