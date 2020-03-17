Italy Might Be in Quarantine but They’re Still Living It Up
Recently, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, which will be enforced until 3 April, at least. As the COVID-19 death toll in Italy increases with every passing day, Italians, who are currently in quarantine, across the country are sharing the gestures of solidarity and courage. From singing songs and balcony-jamming to online Yoga and homeschooling, citizens are coming up with creative ways to keep their spirits up.
‘Little Things’ Do Matter
Supporting Each Other Through the Thick and Thin
Regardless of Age or Race, Italians Stand Together
Make Some Noise for the DJ in the Balcony
When There’s a Will There’s a Way
Italy Is Goals
Quarantined but Fitness First!
