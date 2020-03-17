Italy Might Be in Quarantine but They’re Still Living It Up
From balcony-jamming to fitness routines, Italians are getting creative.
Italy Might Be in Quarantine but They’re Still Living It Up

Recently, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, which will be enforced until 3 April, at least. As the COVID-19 death toll in Italy increases with every passing day, Italians, who are currently in quarantine, across the country are sharing the gestures of solidarity and courage. From singing songs and balcony-jamming to online Yoga and homeschooling, citizens are coming up with creative ways to keep their spirits up.

‘Little Things’ Do Matter

Supporting Each Other Through the Thick and Thin

Regardless of Age or Race, Italians Stand Together

Make Some Noise for the DJ in the Balcony

When There’s a Will There’s a Way

Italy Is Goals

Quarantined but Fitness First!

