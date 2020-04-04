Italians Set Example of Generosity With Their ‘Support Baskets’

With the registration of more than 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,000 deaths in the country, the government of Italy imposed a nation-wide lockdown, closing down all business and urging people to stay indoors. But in the midst of all this, the daily-wage workers and the homeless seem to be the biggest sufferers.

Lending a helping hand to those, were some Italians, who were hanging several “support baskets” from their balconies that were filled with food essentials and other necessary supplies. Some people started this initiative to help feed the homeless. Actuated in one street, the initiative soon inspired several other localities to do the same.

“It is important to look after each other while people waited for each other,” said a localite.