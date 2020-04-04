Italians Set Example of Generosity With Their ‘Support Baskets’
Amidst the tensions of worldwide lockdowns and social distancing, generosity and compassion are what’s helping us in keeping a united front . While some of us are privileged enough to get through the lockdown as we sit in the comfort of our homes, some people are clueless as to where their next meal is coming from.
However some good samaritans out there are helping in bridging these gaps by providing the less fortunate with required essentials in such tough times.
With the registration of more than 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 6,000 deaths in the country, the government of Italy imposed a nation-wide lockdown, closing down all business and urging people to stay indoors. But in the midst of all this, the daily-wage workers and the homeless seem to be the biggest sufferers.
Lending a helping hand to those, were some Italians, who were hanging several “support baskets” from their balconies that were filled with food essentials and other necessary supplies. Some people started this initiative to help feed the homeless. Actuated in one street, the initiative soon inspired several other localities to do the same.
“It is important to look after each other while people waited for each other,” said a localite.
Overwhelmed by the gesture, netizens couldn't help from tweeting about it and spreading the word. Take a look at those tweets:
According to a report by The New York Times, more than 8,000 people fall under the category of the underprivileged in Rome alone; with no roof to live under and no food to eat.
With collective efforts and a desire to help the ones around us, we can help condense this economic disparity.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)