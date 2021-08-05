Israel Uses Madhuri’s ‘Aaja Nachle’ for Artistic Swimming Routine, Desis React
"Divided by countries, united by Bollywood songs," one user wrote on Twitter.
Israel swimmers Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky used Madhuri Dixit's popular song 'Aaja Nachle' to perform their artistic swimming routine at the Tokyo Olympics.
The video has now gone viral on Twitter and a lot of Indian fans are elated to find out the contingent's choice for their performance.
Check out the video here:
Aaja Nachle is a song from a movie of the same title, and stars Madhuri Dixit in the leading role. Other cast members also include Konkana Sen Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Akshaye Khanna and Kunal Kapoor in leading roles. The movie is directed by Anil Mehta. It released about 13 years ago and Indians were delighted to see how the song is still popular in various parts of the world.
Here is how they reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.