IPL Fan Goes Viral For Choosing Phone Screen Over Live Stadium Experience

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its thrilling matches, and the ongoing season has been no exception. From nail-biting finishes to breathtaking performances, fans have been on the edge of their seats. While many dream of witnessing these epic matches in person, one cricket fan's peculiar choice has caught everyone's attention.

During the recent match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, an amusing incident unfolded in the stadium. As the camera panned across the massive crowd in a viral clip, it revealed a man lying down on a stadium seat, engrossed in the game on his phone!