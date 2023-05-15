IPL Fan Goes Viral For Choosing Phone Screen Over Live Stadium Experience

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its thrilling matches, and the ongoing season has been no exception. From nail-biting finishes to breathtaking performances, fans have been on the edge of their seats. While many dream of witnessing these epic matches in person, one cricket fan's peculiar choice has caught everyone's attention.
During the recent match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, an amusing incident unfolded in the stadium. As the camera panned across the massive crowd in a viral clip, it revealed a man lying down on a stadium seat, engrossed in the game on his phone!
The hilarious scene was captured on video by a Twitter user who shared the clip with the tweet, "Watch till the end tag that guy also #CSKvDC".
The video, which was shared just two days ago, has already garnered more than 12.5K views. It has also received numerous likes and comments from amused viewers who found the sight truly comical.
A Twitter user reacted to this incident with a hilarious GIF of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying "Kitne tejaswi log hai humare pass (We have such majestic people").
Check how others reacted here:
