Ahead of IPL Season, Fans on Twitter Get Creative With Memes

The first match today will be played between MI and RCB.

Fans on Twitter Get Creative With Memes for IPL 2021
The Indian Premiere League is commencing today with the first match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Given all the confusion of whether the season will even take place or not, it is safe to say that fans have been eagerly waiting for this day ever since it was announced.

Many users got creative and made some hilarious memes on Twitter commemorating the start of the season. Check them out here:

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

This year's seasons will go on for more than a month and a half, starting today, and ending with the finals on May 30.

