Internet Showers Praise On Sunidhi Chauhan Grooving To Hit Song 'Emiliana'

Reacting to the singer's viral dance cover, an Instagram user commented, "My favourite! Slaying as always!"

On Thursday, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan took the internet by storm by participating in a viral trend. The Sheila Ki Jawaani singer took to her official Instagram account to share a video of herself and choreographer Sherlyn Fernandes dancing to the hit song Emiliana.

The upbeat dance reel was accompanied by the caption, "Here’s Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you". Take a look:

Since the time of uploading i.e., 9 August, the Instagram reel has garnered 525K views and over 60K likes. Netizens have also left a flurry of encouraging and supportive comments under the groovy dance cover. 

Reacting to the viral clip, an Instagram user commented, "My favourite! Slaying as always! ❤️"

Topics:  Dance moves   Sunidhi Chauhan 

