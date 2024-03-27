'Absurd': Internet On Balenciaga Bracelet Looking Like a Roll of Tape

Balenciaga has yet again sparked online discussion with its latest accessory, a bracelet designed to mimic a roll of clear tape, complete with the brand's logo and a hefty price tag of around $4,000.

This unconventional piece debuted during Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, catching the attention of internet users who are now mercilessly mocking it on social media platforms.

One user on X expressed their disbelief, stating, "The luxury fashion house Balenciaga has once again sparked debate with its latest accessory, a bracelet designed to resemble a roll of clear tape, complete with the brand's logo and a hefty price tag of approximately $4,000! This is just insane."