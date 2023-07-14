ADVERTISEMENT
Internet Lauds Mumbai Man For Building A 'Relax Station' For Delivery Agents

Netizens also flooded the comments section with love and support for this heartfelt gesture.

Published
Taking the internet by storm is a young man in Mumbai who built a "relax station" for delivery agents in the city. Influencer Siddhesh Lokare shared the news on his Instagram handle with a clip, which shows him stopping delivery agents on the road and offering them refreshments.

"I created a relax station for the real heroes of India! This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food.

Though, while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs. They love doing what they do irrespective of monsoon or summer. This video is our collective salaam to all of you," the man wrote in the Instagram caption.

In no time, the clip started making waves on the internet. Since uploading, the video has garnered 4.2M views and over 629K likes. Netizens also flooded the comments section with love and support for this heartfelt gesture.

An Instagram user wrote, "This is soo sweet and so thoughtful!! Great gesture!!"

Check here:

