Instances When Covidiots Took the ZNMD Message Too Seriously
Covidiots have decided to never let COVID-19 go away.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released 10 years ago today, and the title of the movie was one of the main takeaways from the story of the three best friends. They came together and lived life to its fullest, no matter what personal issues they were facing.
It's a great lesson to learn, but applying it during COVID-19? Umm...not so much. As hill stations and other tourist places in India open up, both tourists and locals have taken this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibe too seriously and are just not keen on staying home.
As a result, crowds have gathered at famous spots, where people are seen without masks or without any adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Here are some instances where this happened:
1. Mall Road, Manali
Ahh! Why miss cheap Manali flight tickets only due to a COVID scare?
2. Sarojini Market, Delhi
Because shopping is more important!
3. Kempty Falls
Bathing in a waterfall was probably the worst thing to do...
Shocked? Check out the video here:
4. Who Remembers This Little COVID Warrior?
When adults can't be responsible, the children have to step up! A boy in Dharamshala was seen using a plastic baton to urge people to wear masks; he didn't have a pair of shoes, but made sure he was masked up.
5. Gangtok
Because why not attack places that are just on their way to recovery?
6. Lonavala
Because, how can Mumbai stay behind?
7. Shimla
The rain doesn't stop us!
