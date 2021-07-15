ADVERTISEMENT

Instances When Covidiots Took the ZNMD Message Too Seriously

Covidiots have decided to never let COVID-19 go away.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>When people crowded popular places in the country as soon as lockdowns eased.</p></div>
i

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released 10 years ago today, and the title of the movie was one of the main takeaways from the story of the three best friends. They came together and lived life to its fullest, no matter what personal issues they were facing.

It's a great lesson to learn, but applying it during COVID-19? Umm...not so much. As hill stations and other tourist places in India open up, both tourists and locals have taken this Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibe too seriously and are just not keen on staying home.

As a result, crowds have gathered at famous spots, where people are seen without masks or without any adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Here are some instances where this happened:

1. Mall Road, Manali

Ahh! Why miss cheap Manali flight tickets only due to a COVID scare?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Crowds at Mall Road, Manali</p></div>

Crowds at Mall Road, Manali

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Sarojini Market, Delhi

Because shopping is more important!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sarojini Market, Delhi.</p></div>

Sarojini Market, Delhi.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@rahulk1419)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Kempty Falls

Bathing in a waterfall was probably the worst thing to do...

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kempty Falls, Mussoorie.</p></div>

Kempty Falls, Mussoorie.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Shocked? Check out the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Who Remembers This Little COVID Warrior?

When adults can't be responsible, the children have to step up! A boy in Dharamshala was seen using a plastic baton to urge people to wear masks; he didn't have a pair of shoes, but made sure he was masked up.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Gangtok

Because why not attack places that are just on their way to recovery?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tourists and locals in Gangtok</p></div>

Tourists and locals in Gangtok

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Dharamshala Boy Urging People To Wear Masks Becomes Police Mascot

Dharamshala Boy Urging People To Wear Masks Becomes Police Mascot
ADVERTISEMENT

6. Lonavala

Because, how can Mumbai stay behind?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tourists at Lonavala.</p></div>

Tourists at Lonavala.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Shimla

The rain doesn't stop us!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tourists continue to go to Shimla despite rain.</p></div>

Tourists continue to go to Shimla despite rain.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

10 Years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Film

10 Years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': 7 Lesser Known Facts About the Film
ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT