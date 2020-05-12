COVID-19 updates have taken over our lives, and much of the news is bleak or worrisome. But news about a 20-day-old baby girl recovering from COVID-19 will surely cheer you up. The news comes from Madhya Pradesh, and was confirmed by a senior paediatrician Rasmi Shad at Choithram Hospital. Along with the baby girl, an 18-month-old boy has also been discharged.According to a report by news18, the 20-day-old infant is yet to be named and could probably be the youngest one in the country to beat the virus. The paediatrician said that 20 kids below two years of age have come out victors over the coronavirus disease. The doctor also said that the 20-day-old girl was admitted to the hospital on May 1. She was discharged on May 9.Nearly All Recovered COVID-19 Patients Produce Antibodies: StudyThe baby girl is said to have contracted the illness from a close relative, and the baby’s mother who was always close surprisingly was not infected.Truly, in times of despair, such news comes as a breath of fresh air. As the world continues to struggle against the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, babies recovering surely puts our hearts at ease. Now, it is our responsibility to ensure that we do the best we can to break the cycle of transmission, and the best way to do it is by practising strict social distancing. If our doctors are fighting everyday and risking their lives to save the lives of our loves ones, the least we can do is not add to their troubles.With inputs from News18 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.