Mysterious Monolith Now Spotted at Bandra’s Joggers Park
Bandra Municipal Councillor Asif Zakaria tweeted about its presence.
Mysterious monoliths have been appearing in different parts of the world of late. The latest one to be spotted is at the Joggers Park in Bandra, Mumbai.
Bandra Municipal Councillor Asif Zakaria tweeted about the presence of the monolith in Bandra, asking people to come see it as soon as possible.
He said, 'It's here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai!'
He also mentioned that the metallic structure has numbers on its sides and the municipal corporation will be trying to figure out what those mean.
This is the second monolith to be spotted in India. A few months ago, a similar monolith was spotted in the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej, Ahmedabad.
These monoliths have been appearing in the world since November 2020, with the first one being spotted in Utah, then in California and then in Romania. They have led to to a bunch of conspiracy theories as well.
Monoliths have been disappearing just as randomly as they have been appearing.
In a press release, Zakaria said that the numbers etched on the monolith offer a coded message about nature and wildlife conservation. The monolith is a triangular-prism shaped metallic structure which is seven feet tall.
