Mysterious Monolith Now Spotted at Bandra’s Joggers Park

Mysterious monoliths have been appearing in different parts of the world of late. The latest one to be spotted is at the Joggers Park in Bandra, Mumbai.

Bandra Municipal Councillor Asif Zakaria tweeted about the presence of the monolith in Bandra, asking people to come see it as soon as possible.

He said, 'It's here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai!'

He also mentioned that the metallic structure has numbers on its sides and the municipal corporation will be trying to figure out what those mean.