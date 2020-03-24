Indians Get Creative, Play Balcony Tambola During Delhi Lockdown

To tackle the boredom of being indoors, the residents of Pitampura decided that just because they were stuck indoors and had to socially distance, didn’t mean they couldn’t have fun! So they brought out one of the oldest community games - tambola!

Recently, a social media user took to Twitter to post a video in which residents of Delhi can be seen enjoying a game of tambola from their balconies. As the camera pans, you can hear someone’s voice on the mic explaining the rules of the game. People can be seen intently sitting in their balconies with pencils and the tambola slip in their hands.

Take a look: