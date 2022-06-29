ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Viral Video of Irish Woman Dancing With Indian Friend on ‘Chikni Chameli’

Sahira Taneja, who posted the adorable dance video, is a content creator living in Belgium.



You can take desis out of India, but you can't take the India out of desis and of course – Bollywood! Sahira Taneja, a content creator who lives in Belgium, posted a video of her and her Irish friend grooving on Katrina Kaif's 'Chikni Chameli' from the movie Agneepath.

The video was posted by Sahira on her Instagram page which now has more than 1.5 million views. In the video, the duo is seen awkwardly imitating the hook steps of the famous song on the streets of Belgium.

Sahira captioned the adorable video with a hilarious text. She wrote, "we failed but had so much fun 😅".

The duo's cute performance has now gone viral and garnered many responses . Read some of the replies:

(Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ @sahirataneja)

