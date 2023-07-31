Two Indian Pizzerias Make It To 2023’s Top-50 Asia Pacific Pizzeria List

From the bustling streets of Gurugram to the vibrant corners of Vasant Vihar, pizza has woven its way into the hearts of Indians of all ages. It's no wonder that pizza restaurants are sprouting up on every street, each vying to serve the most exquisite pies with the finest toppings.
Recently, India's pizza prowess garnered international recognition as Top-50 Pizza, a reputable publication known for ranking the world's best pizzerias, unveiled its highly-anticipated list of top 50 pizzerias in Asia Pacific for 2023.
Proudly representing India, two extraordinary pizzerias have carved their place on this prestigious list, firmly establishing India's mettle in the vibrant pizza scene of the entire Asia Pacific region.
The first is "Da Susy," located in the Sector 50 area of Gurugram, ranked at number 44. Owned by chef Susanna Di Cosimo, Da Susy is renowned for its Neapolitan-style pizza made with fresh ingredients. The restaurant's team, dedicated and hardworking, has been awarded for their efforts, receiving accolades like 'Best Pizzeria in India,' '44th Best Pizzeria in Asia'. and the coveted 'One to Watch' award.
Leo's Pizzeria also made its mark, securing the 47th spot on the list. With outlets in Vasant Vihar and Amar Colony, this pizza chain, established by Amol Kumar, has swiftly become a favorite among pizza enthusiasts in the city. The soon-to-be-opened Ghitorni outlet is expected to extend their popularity even further.
The Asian Pacific list was topped by Tokyo's "The Pizza Bar," located on the 38th floor of the Mandarin Hotel in Nihombashi, Japan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)