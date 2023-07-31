Two Indian Pizzerias Make It To 2023’s Top-50 Asia Pacific Pizzeria List

From the bustling streets of Gurugram to the vibrant corners of Vasant Vihar, pizza has woven its way into the hearts of Indians of all ages. It's no wonder that pizza restaurants are sprouting up on every street, each vying to serve the most exquisite pies with the finest toppings.

Recently, India's pizza prowess garnered international recognition as Top-50 Pizza, a reputable publication known for ranking the world's best pizzerias, unveiled its highly-anticipated list of top 50 pizzerias in Asia Pacific for 2023.

Proudly representing India, two extraordinary pizzerias have carved their place on this prestigious list, firmly establishing India's mettle in the vibrant pizza scene of the entire Asia Pacific region.