Indian Newspapers From 1966 Plane Crash Found on French Glacier

According to The Guardian, the copies were discovered by Timothée Mottin. Mottin runs a cafe-restaurant called La Cabane du Cerro at an altitude of 1,350 metres. The cafe-restaurant is located above the french resport of Chamonix. The publication quoted Mottin saying that the newspapers had to be dried after they were discovered. He also told a french newspaper that every time he walks on the glacier with his friends, he discovers some remains from the crash.

Over the years, Mottin has collected such items and has them on display at his cafe. The newspaper copies he found will also become a part of this collection.