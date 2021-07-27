Indian Movies That Dealt With Surrogacy Before Mimi
Mimi is not the first Indian film to portray surrogacy.
Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, directed by Laxman Utekar released on Netflix yesterday. An adaptation of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (I Want to Be A Mother!), that released in 2010, Mimi is based on Sanon's character who is a dancer and agrees to be a surrogate mother for an American couple in exchange for Rs 20 lakh.
However, Mimi isn't the first film in India to deal with surrogacy. A lot of movies (both serious and comedy dramas) have dealt with and portrayed the issue in their own unique way, and here is a list of them all:
1. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), starring Rani Mukherji, Preity Zinta and Salman Khan in the lead roles is a film about a married couple, Raj and Priya, played by Salman and Rani respectively, who are unable to conceive a baby after Priya's accident. They decide to look for a surrogate mother and stumble across Madhubala, played by Zinta. Things go south when Madhubala falls in love with Raj and decides to keep the baby.
2. Filhaal
Filhaal, a 2002 movie by director Meghna Gulzar follows the story of two best friends, Rewa and Sia played by Tabu and Sushmita Sen respectively. Sia finds out that she cannot be a mother, and that's when her best friend Rewa steps in and offers to be her surrogate.
3. Dashratham
A 1989 Malayalam film, Dashratham is based on the life of a bachelor and business tycoon Rajiv (played by Mohanlal), who decides to have a child. That is when he meets Annie, who, due to her financial situation, agrees to help Rajiv by giving birth to his baby as his surrogate
4. Mala Aai Vhhaychy!
Mary, an American woman comes to India to look for a surrogate mother. She finds Yashoda (played by Urmila Kothare) and the two decide to take the process forward. However, Mary has second doubts about keeping the child after learning about its deformities, putting Yashoda in a difficult place.
5. Doosri Dulhan
this 1983 film directed by Lekh Tandon follows the story of a married couple, Renu and Anil, played by Sharmila Tagore and Victor Banerjee who are unable to conceive a child after their first miscarriage. Out of all options, Anil approaches Chanda, a sex worker played by Shabana Azmi and asks her to be their surrogate.
