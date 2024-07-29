ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kaafi Real: We’re All Unwitting Participants in the Indian Monsoon Olympics

Be it sudden rains or rain deficit, several states in India are struggling to tackle the Indian monsoon.

Aroop Mishra
India’s seasonal monsoon rains are back and while it was a welcome respite after a particularly brutal summer, several states across India have been reeling under either deficit rain or torrential rains leading to flooding. With the infrastructure in several cities still trying to keep up with the monsoon, citizens have to tackle a range of issues – from bugs to potholes – every day.

From sprinting to avoid sudden rainfall to gymnastics in potholes, every Indian citizen is unwittingly an athlete in the Indian Monsoon Olympics.

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

    (Photo Courtesy: Aroop Mishra | The Quint)

