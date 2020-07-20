10 Tweets That Describe How We Feel About 'Indian Matchmaking'
Twitter is buzzing with reactions to 'Indian Matchmaking'
Netflix recently released a new reality show that caters to its Indian audience and people can't stop talking about it. Indian Matchmaking follows a Mumbai-based 'matchmaker' Sima Taparia as she helps Indian and Indian Americans find a suitable partner for marriage. While some would say it's the perfect kind of trash to binge when you have nothing to do, others might say it's rooted in a systemic structures of oppression. Either way, it's got people talking and meme-ing endlessly.
Take a look:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.