Watch: Cast of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Reunites For a Bonus Episode
The cast of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ finally opens up about everything!
Ever since the reality show Indian Matchmaking, catering specifically to Indian audiences, started streaming on Netflix, it has been the talk of the town. Matchmaker Sima Taparia is now an icon of sorts and the show has singlehandedly managed to not just spark but also sustain a debate around the Indian custom of arranged marriages and its downsides.
The subsequent explosion of memes has transformed Indian Matchmaking into a pop culture phenomenon. So naturally, the internet had questions.
Unlike other dating reality shows which generally come with a reunion episode, Indian Matchmaking ended without giving us the closure we needed. None of the couples, barring one, seemed to have found a partner. It left many viewers wondering what even was the point of the show?
Well, Netflix heard its viewers and just released a bonus reunion episode where the participants of the show open up about everything.
Take a look:
