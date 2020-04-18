Indian Flag Projected on Swiss Mountain to Spark Hope Amid COVID
An important part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is the collective feeling of solidarity, belonging and optimism. As we’re all locked up indoors, it can be easy to feel low. Well, here’s a piece of good news that’ll cheer you up instantly!
Recently, the Indian tricolour was projected on the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland. The official account of ‘India in Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein’ on Twitter put out the news along with a photo of the projection. The Indian flag projected on the mountain was over 1000 metres in size. The Ministry of External Affairs achieved this in collaboration with Zermatt Tourism.
Isn’t it a wonderful gesture to express solidarity to all Indians fighting COVID-19?
Take a look!
The tweet read, “INDIAN TRICOLOR ON THE MATTERHORN MOUNTAIN: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia”
Official tourism account of Zermatt also shared the photo and wrote, “The Indian flag on the Matterhorn, Switzerland's landmark, is intended to express our solidarity and give hope and strength to all Indians. #Hope #Zermatt #Matterhorn”
Indians took to Twitter to applaud the gesture. They were very happy with it.
Check it out:
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
