Indian Flag Projected on Swiss Mountain to Spark Hope Amid COVID

An important part of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is the collective feeling of solidarity, belonging and optimism. As we’re all locked up indoors, it can be easy to feel low. Well, here’s a piece of good news that’ll cheer you up instantly!

Recently, the Indian tricolour was projected on the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland. The official account of ‘India in Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein’ on Twitter put out the news along with a photo of the projection. The Indian flag projected on the mountain was over 1000 metres in size. The Ministry of External Affairs achieved this in collaboration with Zermatt Tourism.

Isn’t it a wonderful gesture to express solidarity to all Indians fighting COVID-19?

Take a look!