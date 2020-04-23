Indian Doctor Gets a Unique and Touching ‘Thank You’ in the US
As the world struggles to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak that quickly turned into a pandemic, one that has taken the lives of over 1.8 lakh people across the world - we have truly begun to understand how much the health professionals do for us. With numerous videos of medics talking about staying away from their families whilst putting their lives at risk every day keep popping up - people across the world have also started coming up with creative ways to show appreciation. In India, we began clapping and banging thalis in our balconies, and now a video from the United States shows an Indian doctor being showered with love outside her home.
Dr Uma Madhusudhan, an Indian doctor in the United States, is seen in the video standing outside her homes as multiple cars stop by with appreciative signs, honking to express gratitude for her services. Dr Uma looks visibly touched as she blows kisses to each one of them. The viral video was shared by Harsh Goenka.
According to ‘Star of Mysore’, Dr Madhusudhan studied at the JSS Medical College in Mysuru and currently works at South Windsor Hospital in the US. Truly, the video is heart-warming and makes you realise how simple gestures go a long way in encouraging those brave hearts who walk up to the frontline on the daily, putting their lives at risk to save thousands of lives.
With inputs from Star of Mysore
