13-Year-Old Boy Cooks Desi Food On MasterChef, Wins Hearts

In one of the episodes, one of the contestants, a 13-year-old boy named Dev, cooks up a mouthwatering combination of lamb Mughlai curry with saffron rice, raita, chutney and smoked chicken kebabs. The judges are quick to dive into the spread. They patiently savour the food in silence before appreciating him for the wonderful experience.

In the episode, Dev also talks about how the food represents the techniques and culture of his heritage and that his mother would be incredibly proud of him.