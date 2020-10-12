13-Year-Old Boy Cooks Desi Food On MasterChef, Wins Hearts
Nothing gets desis more excited than getting to introduce the world to their masaledaar curries and spices. Recently, an Indian kid on Junior MasterChef Australia did just that. The result? The judges were licking their fingers by the end of their meal!
In one of the episodes, one of the contestants, a 13-year-old boy named Dev, cooks up a mouthwatering combination of lamb Mughlai curry with saffron rice, raita, chutney and smoked chicken kebabs. The judges are quick to dive into the spread. They patiently savour the food in silence before appreciating him for the wonderful experience.
In the episode, Dev also talks about how the food represents the techniques and culture of his heritage and that his mother would be incredibly proud of him.
Right before eating, the judges also ask him to run back to his bench and grab his family photo so that his family can also be there for the tasting.
Take a look:
After tasting the food, the judges couldn't stop raving about the flavours and how much they appreciated getting the chance to become more familiar with Dev's culture.
Desis in the comment section of the Instagram post too went gaga over Dev's culinary skills.
