Indian Army Sets Up 9,000 Hospital Beds For COVID-19 Patients

With the coronavirus cases increasing in the nation, coming close to the two thousand mark, the entire country has come forward with high motivations to combat the outbreak.

While citizens continue to observe self-quarantine, authorities like the railways have turned coaches into isolation wards and following suit, the armed forces too, have set up 9,000 hospital beds that are ready to treat COVID-19 patients. Adding to that, these makeshift hospitals will have about 8,500 doctors and support staff that will be present to provide all the necessary aid to civilian administrations.

