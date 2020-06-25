No matter where in the world Indians might be, they find a way to be kind and generous!In Washington, USA, Indian American doctors have joined hands with a local Gurudwara to help out the needy amid the pandemic, reported NDTV.The Greater Washington Association of Physicians of Indian Origin along with the Guru Nanak Foundation of America recently held their first food drive, during which they managed to feed almost 350 families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Both the associations also had the support of other local organisations like India Development and Relief Fund, Jain temples, United Hindu, American Diversity Group and Hindu American Community Services.Apart from providing food to those in need, the Greater Washington Association of Physicians of Indian Origin has also taken up the initiative to aid other Indian Americans who have run out of medicines and are unable to go back home to India.This initiative was launched by Sewa International.These doctors have also decided to donate laptops to the students of Montgomery College who are facing challenges in attending online classes.The United States of America is currently one of the worst COVID affected countries. Recently, US President Donald Trump also put a ban on immigration and non-immigrant worker visas. This has adversely affected many Indians living in the US.At a time like this, it’s heartwarming to see Indian living abroad help each other out in the littlest ways that they can.(With inputs from NDTV)Even in Lockdown, Langar at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara Fed the Hungry We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.