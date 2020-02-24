All You Women, If Ivanka Can Repeat Her Clothes, So Can You

Ivanka Trump is in India for the second time and she chose a breezy, colourful dress for her touchdown in Ahmedabad. She is accompanying Donald Trump and Melania Trump for their two-day-visit to India.

But here’s what you need to know about Ivanka Trump’s dress. The red midi floral print dress by the brand Proenza Schouler is worth Rs 1.7 lakh and this is not the first time Ivanka is wearing it.