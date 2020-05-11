This story has been removed pending editorial and legal review

[Clarification: The story titled 'Sikkim Clash: ‘Small’ Indian Lt Who Punched a ‘Big’ Chinese Major' was published on the basis of sources who were considered to be reliable and is a faithful depiction of inputs received. However, in case it has hurt the prestige and position of any serving officers and can be perceived that way by some individuals, it was never my objective or intent to do so, and I deeply regret any anguish caused by the story. I hold such jawans and officers of our armed forces who work selflessly and with courage and valour in highest esteem and I intended my story to be read and understood in the same manner. – Subir Bhaumik]

[Editor's note: This story has been removed for editorial and legal review on 29 June. The author's note above was added on 6 June at 6:00 pm.]

(Subir Bhaumik is a veteran journalist and author, previously with BBC. He is the Editorial Director and founder of The Eastern Link. He can be reached @SubirBhowmik.)