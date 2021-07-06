India, Australia Step up to Airlift Student With Kidney Disorder Back Home

However, when authorities from both countries learned the nature of his ailment and how he needed to get back home, operations soon went underway to facilitate his return. Flight number 111, operated by Qantas was used to specially airlift him to Delhi. He arrived home on Monday, after which he was taken to Gurugram's Medanata hospital for further treatment.

Singh was the sole passenger on the flight. "I would like to thank Indian and Australian governments for bringing me back to my home country safely," Arshdeep told ANI after landing at Delhi.

Singh, who is suffering from renal failure, had moved to Melbourne in 2018 to pursue his higher education. He went to a local hospital in Melbourne on 8 June when he found out his condition was serious.

His mother, Inderjeet Kaur expressed her delight at her son's return, and said, "I'm speechless, I want to thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Modi, the Australian government, Australian doctors who started the dialysis treatment. Almighty's grace was there. I'm thankful to all those who helped bring my child to me."