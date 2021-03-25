Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral
Only 90s kids will know...
A thread with "In Search of Gold" memes went viral on Twitter and soon the platform had people tweeting about nostalgic memories from childhood. Desi netizens can't get enough with reminiscing the good old days and comparing them with what is going on today.
Here are some more to add to the trend.
The Real Deal
Remember These?
Ahh, This on a Hot Summer Day
The OG Candies
When Did You Last Write With an Ink Pen?
FLAMES > DATING APPS
That Hits Differently...
Only 90s Kids Will Know...
And the Fun of Developing Pictures...
In a World of Clouds, Be a Floppy Disk?
