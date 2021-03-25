Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

Only 90s kids will know...

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Only 90s kids will know...</p></div>
i

A thread with "In Search of Gold" memes went viral on Twitter and soon the platform had people tweeting about nostalgic memories from childhood. Desi netizens can't get enough with reminiscing the good old days and comparing them with what is going on today.

Here are some more to add to the trend.

The Real Deal

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

Remember These?

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

Ahh, This on a Hot Summer Day

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

The OG Candies

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

When Did You Last Write With an Ink Pen?

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

FLAMES > DATING APPS

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

That Hits Differently...

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

Only 90s Kids Will Know...

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

And the Fun of Developing Pictures...

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

In a World of Clouds, Be a Floppy Disk?

Peak Nostalgia Alert as ‘In Search of Gold’ Memes Go Viral

(Photo: The Quint)

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!