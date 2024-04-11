ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Immersive Entertainer': Netizens All Praise For Ajay Devgn-Starrer 'Maidaan'

Maidaan chronicles the legacy of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan released in theatres on the occasion of Eid (11 April), and it has been receiving thunderous applause from the audience. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan chronicles the legacy of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whom India went through its 'golden age of football.'

Moviegoers are all praise for Ajay Devgn's performance and the storytelling. One person wrote on X, "After watching Yuva, I always wanted Ajay Devgn to work with Maniratnam in a bigger film like Guru where he gets a meaty role in a classy film. #Maidaan is no Maniratnam film but it comes close esp in the 2nd half, & #ARRahman s soulful score recalls Guru in many scenes & moments."

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Entrepreneur Nishit Shaw wrote on X, “Maidaan is EXCELLENT. The film is extremely well-made with technical brilliance right from frame one. Director #AmitSharma has created an immersive entertainer that has it all. Give all the awards to Ajay Devgn he is phenomenal..MUST WATCH."

Take a look at other reactions:

Maidaan chronicles the legacy of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Maidaan chronicles the legacy of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Maidaan chronicles the legacy of former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Ajay Devgn   Maidaan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×