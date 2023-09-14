ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

IIT Degrees Take Center Stage In Viral Wedding Invitation; Netizens In Splits

The viral post has garnered over 63K views and over 570 likes.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
1 min read
IIT Degrees Take Center Stage In Viral Wedding Invitation; Netizens In Splits
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user, this wedding invitation has taken the internet by storm, leaving people in stitches. The caption aptly states, "All you need is love to get married," setting the tone for what's to come.

What makes this invitation truly special is its unconventional twist. Instead of the usual romantic quotes or flowery language, it proudly displays the institutions where the bride and groom acquired their degrees from. Against the groom's name, you'll find "IIT Bombay," while the bride proudly represents "IIT Delhi."

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its appearance on X, this comically unique wedding card has amassed over 63,000 views, 570 likes, and a plethora of retweets. Netizens couldn't resist sharing their laughter and thoughts in the comments section:

Also Read

Viral Video: SRK Lookalikes Surprise Fans Watching ‘Jawan’ In Film Theatres

Viral Video: SRK Lookalikes Surprise Fans Watching ‘Jawan’ In Film Theatres

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  IIT   Indian Wedding   Wedding Card 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×