Idli Popsicles: Bengaluru’s New Food Innovation Gets Mixed Reactions on Twitter

From Pasta Biryani to Chicken Tikka Dhokla Pizza, and from Jalebi Chaat to Butter Dosa Khakra, there's a long list of absurd food fusions available on the internet. Now, Bengaluru has come up with a new addition to this list, Idli Popsicle!

Yes, you heard it right. An image of idlis, shaped like popsicles on ice-cream sticks, dipped in sambhar and served along with coconut chutney has gone viral on social media.

Anand Mahindra first shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??"