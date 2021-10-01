Idli Popsicles: Bengaluru’s New Food Innovation Gets Mixed Reactions on Twitter
In a new episode of absurd food combinations, this Bengaluru restaurant is serving Idlis on ice-cream sticks.
From Pasta Biryani to Chicken Tikka Dhokla Pizza, and from Jalebi Chaat to Butter Dosa Khakra, there's a long list of absurd food fusions available on the internet. Now, Bengaluru has come up with a new addition to this list, Idli Popsicle!
Yes, you heard it right. An image of idlis, shaped like popsicles on ice-cream sticks, dipped in sambhar and served along with coconut chutney has gone viral on social media.
Anand Mahindra first shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??"
The viral image, which was shared on Twitter, has gained mixed opinions from netizens online. While some appreciated the innovation and called it practical and convenient, some were left furious with this unnecessary makeover of their favorite breakfast.
Would you like to try this out?
