Some people will go out of their way to ensure that the person next to them doesn't go to bed hungry. Some people are heroes. One such person is Kamalathal, a woman from Tamil Nadu famous for serving idlis for a negligible Re 1. Now, amid lockdown as businesses gravely suffer, she has refused to hike up prices and continues to sell at the same affordable rate. This, despite the losses incurred. The reason? She doesn't want the poor to go hungry.K Kamalathal is an 85-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu. Known as the 'Idli Amma' she has been running her business for the last 30 years. According to a report on India Today, she has been having difficulties since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. She said migrant workers are coming in and helping too. A number of people have started sending in raw material to ensure she can continue to sell the food for Re 1."The situation has been a little difficult since Corona started but I have been trying my best to provide food at Rs.1..."K Kamalathal COVID: 95-Year-Old 'MDH Uncle' Donates 7,500 PPE Kits Her story had gone viral last year, and now she's back, refusing to give up and hike prices to ensure those in need are able to buy the meal from her. It is in times of need that we must all go out of our way to help those around us, and K Kamalathal's story is one to take inspiration from. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.