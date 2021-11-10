Ibu Hatela AKA Harish Patel Is the Best Part About Eternals, and Desis Are Proud
Harish Patel, who played the character of Ibu Hatela in 'Gunda' is earning praises for his role in 'Eternals'.
If you are a Marvel fan, you might have seen Eternals by now, and if you are also a Bollywood fan, you might been pleasantly surprised to see Ibu Hatela from Gunda in a Marvel movie.
Harish Patel, the actor who played the fictional role of Ibu Hatela first went viral when the trailer of Eternals was released and Indians fans spotted him in it. They even congratulated him for making it to a Hollywood film.
Patel plays the role of Karun in Eternals and was instantly loved by the desi audience who went to see the film. The sentimental way in which his character was written along with the hilarious moments he has with Kingo have stolen hearts, so much so that his character poster on Twitter has been flooded with praises. Some desi fans even called him one of the best things in the entire movie. Check out some reactions here:
Looks like it's just not desi fans, but Marvel fans in general that loved Harish Patel's character, and we can't see why not!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.