IAS Officer Posts Pic of Himself Cooking, Desis Ask Him to Turn On Stove First
Users also made fun of the IAS Officer for cooking while wearing a blazer.
We all do things for social media that show the world that we are fun and entertaining, even though it might not exactly be the truth. But anything works for content, right? IAS Officer Raj Shekhar from Kanpur seemed to think so.
Shekhar posted a picture of himself where is apparently cooking, and captioned it as "Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking… Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister…"
This was when desis noticed that Shekhar hadn't even turned the stove on, and this snowballed into a lot of hilarious jokes. Check out the picture here:
Here is how users online responded to the picture. Some even made fun of the fact that he made poha while wearing a blazer.
Thank God bureaucrats can afford to hire actual cooks! Maybe next time, they could hire a good social media team too?
