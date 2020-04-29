In the past month, it has been heartwarming to see just how police officers are trying their best to make the most of the situation. As the country finds itself amidst a lockdown that is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, cops have no option but to venture out and perform to the best of their abilities. Which is why it’s simply astounding to watch them not just do their duties but also go out of their way to contribute to the lives of others.Recently, IPS officer Anjani Kumar took to social media to share a video where he can be seen attending the birthday celebration of 1-year-old Myra. Myra’s story is a heartbreaking one. Myra’s parents are currently in Boston, USA and due to the lockdown, Myra was unable to be with her parents to celebrate the special occasion. She is currently living with her grandparents in Hyderabad.So, to make the day special for Myra, Hyderabad police visited the little girl and her grandparents. There was a cake-cutting ceremony, followed by some gifting, as is the norm for birthdays. Myra was gifted a cute teddy bear!Everyone at the party was taking necessary precaution and had masks on.Take a look at this video:Police across the country have been showing kindness. Here’s another such instance.In the video, we can see the man, Karan Puri, approach his gate where the police are asking for his name. As he gets close, telling them his name and explaining that he is a senior citizen who lives alone, the voice behind the camera breaks into the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. Karan Puri looks visibly surprised and extremely overwhelmed, as he cuts the cake and outs on the party hat offered to him.Army Veteran Breaks Down On Getting Birthday Cake From Police We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)