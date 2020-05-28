All said and done, the COVID-19 outbreak has made us realise the value of human life. As lives are being lost to a pandemic across the globe, we’re realising the importance of healthcare and public policy in keeping the human race alive.Recently, a COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to healthy twins in Hyderabad.The 20-year-old mother and both her new babies are reportedly stable and doing well. The babies were born in Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital, making it the fifth case of a COVID-19 patient to deliver at the hospital.According to a report by NDTV, the twins are in excellent health, weighing 2.5 and 2 kgs each. At the Gandhi Hospital, the first case of a coronavirus patient to deliver a baby was on 8 May. Over the period of the lockdown, many cases of coronavirus positive women giving birth to healthy babies have come out.COVID-19 Positive Tamil Nadu Woman Gives Birth to a ‘Healthy’ BabyLast month, the first healthy baby born to a COVID-19 patient was born in Delhi’s AIIMS. Soon after the birth, the mother and baby were kept separately to avoid transmission of the virus. Newborns are tested multiple times before they are discharged.Watch: 36-Day-Old Baby Recovers From COVID, Doctors CelebrateWhile COVID-19 has been severely deadly for the elderly, such stories come as a ray of hope for many. The times are grim with all the sad news around us, but we must do what we can to better the situation and help those around us. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.