Hunger Has No Religion: Telangana Man Who Feeds Needy Amid COVID

Through Sakina foundation, Sohail found it easier to help out people amid the pandemic. He set up organised kitchens in different areas of the city. Around 200 people volunteered to help serve lunch to migrant laborers. Sohail is now planning on expanding the initiative through Telangana.

For Sohail, religion is no bar. He believes "hunger has no religion." He says he has seen people picking out food from the garbage and consuming it because that's how helpless they are and wants to change that. The Sakina foundation has also launched awareness programs for the safety of women and children.