Just Mumbai Homes: Twitter Unites Over 'Seelan' on Hrithik Roshan's Wall

Twitter users react to Hrithik Roshan's picture, especially the scaffolding outside his balcony, and the 'seelan'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hrithik Roshan's picture with mom Pinkie Roshan sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter.</p></div>
Hrithik Roshan posted a heartwarming picture of a ‘lazy breakfast date’ with his mother Pinkie Roshan. However, funnily enough, the Bollywood star wasn’t the topic of discussion on social media once netizens noticed ‘seelan’ (or seepage) on Hrithik’s wall and scaffolding outside his house.

Several users pointed out how the two were staples of a Mumbai house while others said that they felt better about their own homes because of the picture. People also appreciated Hrithik's picture showcasing 'real intimacy'.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

One user even celebrated the fact that they were one step closer to living the ‘celeb life’.

Here are some of the reactions:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

