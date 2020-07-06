Watch: Hrithik, Deepika Have a Word of Advice for Batch of 2020

Deepika Padukone has also been featured in the video. She talks about when, how and why she decided to drop out and pursue her career. She also explains her struggle with trying to get a degree through IGNOU's distance learning facility.

Roshan Abbas also speaks about the importance of the earnest friendships that you make when you're young.

Film critic Anupama Chopra, who has also been featured in the documentary, took to Twitter to share the film. She wrote, "This one is for the class of 2020! Created by @anto_philip and the amazing folks at @under25official. Thanks for making me part of it!"

In Batch of 2020 - Beyond Degrees & Certificates, she talks about how her teachers helped inculcate a love for words and art in her.