Watch: Hrithik, Deepika Have a Word of Advice for Batch of 2020
Deepika Padukone sheds light on why she dropped out of college.
For the batch of 2020, graduation this year has looked different. Instead of donning those convocation hats, most have had to stay in their pyjamas. And instead of the excitement and thrill of starting afresh, there's uncertainty and the threat of a pandemic. But to cheer the batch of 2020, co-founder of Under25, Anto Philip, has released a one-hour long docu-film featuring personalities like actors Deepika Padukone, film critic Anupama Chopra, and more. It's called Batch of 2020 - Beyond Degrees & Certificates. It started streaming on 5 July.
The one-hour long documentary clubs personal experiences of various people from different industries with statistic about education in India. We all know that traditional education is given a lot of importance in India. Through this documentary, Philip explains how there's more to education and life than a degree.
You can watch it here:
The film begins with Hrithik Roshan addressing the Batch of 2020 directly. He says, "I almost feel a little envious of all of you because I truly feel that you guys are the chosen ones. So much of the world and how it's going to be depends on you."
On 5 July, Hrithik also took to Twitter to write, "My Dear Graduating Batch of 2020 stars, throw your hats high towards the sky for the horizon is the beginning of your limit. My Love & congratulations to each one of you for giving your best. Keep shining. @under25official"
Deepika Padukone has also been featured in the video. She talks about when, how and why she decided to drop out and pursue her career. She also explains her struggle with trying to get a degree through IGNOU's distance learning facility.
Roshan Abbas also speaks about the importance of the earnest friendships that you make when you're young.
Film critic Anupama Chopra, who has also been featured in the documentary, took to Twitter to share the film. She wrote, "This one is for the class of 2020! Created by @anto_philip and the amazing folks at @under25official. Thanks for making me part of it!"
In Batch of 2020 - Beyond Degrees & Certificates, she talks about how her teachers helped inculcate a love for words and art in her.
Other speakers in documentary film include journalist Faye D'souza, filmmaker Anand Gandhi, Roshan Abbas, comedian Tanmay Bhat, Rega Jha, and musician Armaan Malik. They revisit their college days, the experiences that truly made them and the life lessons they wish they could give back to the world today. The film also sheds light on mental health-related issues.
