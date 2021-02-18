‘Shweta Memes’ Flood the Internet, Here’s How It All Started
Why the internet is having a laugh with ‘Shweta memes’?
Nowadays when everyone's hooked to their laptop screen, things are bound to go off once in a while. Adding to the list of major zoom goof-ups is what "Shweta" inadvertently told a zoom call with 111 people on it.
A certain participant on a college zoom call named Shweta who was apparently on a phone call divulged intense, personal details over a phone conversation with a class of 111 participants who were also on the call.
While the others continued to tell Shweta about how she was NOT on mute, Shweta continued to tell the tale embellished with gossipy details.
Maybe she confused the laptop's mute button to be the zoom mute button...? Any other guesses?
And of course, you can try to forget but the internet won't let you off the hook easy.
Now with the video gone viral on YouTube, many on Twitter and Instagram are making memes and having a laugh over what 'Shweta' did.
Can Shweta's Parents Please Identify Themselves?
Did You Recently Discuss Your Relationship Details With a Certain 'Shweta'?
Who Else is Worried RN?
Mass Communication? Umm...
Shweta Be Like...
Poor Shwetas of the World...
Someone Tell Her...
Recently, another video of a zoom call went viral when a lawyer couldn't remove a cat filter. Oh technology, thanks for the laughter doses.
