How to Tour Russia for Rs 1.3 Lakh, and Get 2 Jabs of Sputnik V
A travel company is offering Indians a trip to Russia with 2 jabs of the Sputnik V vaccine.
A year ago, travelling overseas would have seemed like a far-fetched dream. Then again, a year ago, even vaccines felt like a dream. But now, vaccines are a reality, and so is vaccine tourism.
A Dubai-based travel company is offering Indians a 25-day travel package from Delhi to Moscow. The trip includes giving the tourists two jabs of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, and in between the two doses, the travel company has also planned a sightseeing package for the tourists. All of this at the price of 1.29 lakh!
“If you are not vaccinated, we will take you to Russia to get your dose of Sputnik V vaccination. The 24 night and 25 day package includes the two doses of vaccine, Delhi-Moscow-Delhi air tickets, 4 days accommodation in a 3-star hotel in St Petersburg, 20 days accommodation in a 3-star hotel in Moscow, return train ticket for Moscow-St Petersburg-Moscow and 24 breakfast and dinner meals. We will be taking 30 passengers in each slot. Only the visa fee of Rs 10,000 is not included in the package,” the travel agency said in a statement to India Today.
They also added that their first batch was full with 28 passengers and would leave on May 29, and that two more batches were put in, one leaving on June 7, and the other on June 15.
Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts on this vaccine tourism phenomenon, and here's how netizens reacted:
